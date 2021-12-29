Clouds filled the sky, yet the kilowatt-hour reader kept spinning, topping around 9,087 kWh one afternoon last week.
Despite the clouds and filtered sunlight, the sun continued to shine its power onto the Hurstville Interpretive Center’s solar panels, creating renewable energy for the center.
Center officials hooked up a TV monitor above a view of the panels so visitors can monitor the new system’s energy production.
However, people also may track the solar production online from the comfort of their own homes or anywhere else, according to Environmentalist Jessica Wagner. Type the URL solrenview.com/SolrenView/mainFr.php?siteId=6059 into your browser window and Jackson County Conservation’s solar energy production pops up on the screen.
Solar arrays convert sunlight into energy — in this case, operating the interpretive center.
Eagle Point Solar erected the solar array July 26. The 46-kilowatt system, which includes two rows of 52 panels, was built southeast of the Hurstville Interpretive Center near the swan enclosure.
The array should offset nearly all of the center’s electricity use, Wagner explained.
The center flipped the switch to solar in mid-October. “It seems to be running great,” Wagner said.
If the center is using little or no solar energy — such as when the facility is closed — the energy flows back onto Alliant Energy’s energy grid. The interpretive center receives energy credits on its electric bill to compensate for its contribution to the power supply.
The panel-monitoring website offers a snapshot of the array’s immediate production as well as insight into its production to date. Eagle Point Solar also is connected to the system and will receive alerts if any type of error or malfunction occurs, Wagner said, noting that the center experienced no unexpected glitches yet.
The sun’s power drops in autumn and winter, Wagner noted, but the center expects the reap the benefits of spring and summer in Iowa through energy credits next year.
Project history
The 46-kilowatt system was fueled by fundraising efforts from the Friends of Jackson County Conservation. Solar efforts started in the fall of 2020.
The conservation board paid about $8,000 per year for electricity, and costs were expected to increase this year.
The conservation board awarded a $76,362 contract to Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque to complete the work. The board allocated $35,000 toward the $70,000 project. The Friends of Jackson County Conservation agreed to raise the remaining half.
An educational kiosk will accompany the array to display facts about renewable energy, Wagner said. That will help with the center’s mission to educate and conserve.
The installation overall will offset emissions equivalent to 1.2 million pounds of coal burned and will save the county an estimated $237,709 in electric bills over the course of 25 years, officials said.
