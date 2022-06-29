The new Jackson County Jail is an ideal candidate for a rooftop solar energy array.
That was among the key findings of a recent study discussed last week at the Jackson County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting.
Representatives from the Jackson County Energy District presented a clean energy plan developed jointly with the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities at the University of Iowa and the Jackson County Economic Alliance.
The jail was one of 93 county-owned buildings evaluated to determine which would have the highest economic return for solar panel installations, said Bruce Fisher, the president of the Jackson County Energy District.
The study narrowed that list to 13 suitable sites and decided to concentrate on the future jail, the courthouse and the Sabula campground.
“There are different ways to calculate solar potential that impacts your return on investment,” Fisher said in reviewing the results.
Based on such factors as system costs and price per watt, the plan estimates that a $278,000 system at the jail could save about $557,300 in energy costs over the lifetime of the system. Those savings would accrue in between 25 and 40 years, Fisher explained.
The study used the jail in Manchester, Iowa, as a base point for analysis, as it has about the same layout of the new Jackson County Jail currently under construction. Ground is being leveled at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa for the project, which is expected to be completed in about 18 months.
A $217,630 system for the courthouse could yield almost $438,000 in savings over its lifetime, according to the study.
“The courthouse business case looks pretty good,” Fisher said. A solar panel installer or other firm would need to do an engineering study to see if roof can withstand the load.
“In any case, this is deserving of more study,” Fisher said.
The third site presented some challenges.
“Sabula is a little trickier, and the scenario is not as promising,” Fisher said. Aside from being in a floodplain, the campground also is heavily shaded.
One option would be a floating solar array, Fisher said. And while it would put Jackson County on the cutting edge of technology, it would be expensive.
Because the energy needs at the campground are seasonal, one option to make solar energy more feasible would be exploring a partnership with the city of Sabula to leverage the array at different parts of the year for the community at large, Fisher said.
“It’s not that promising otherwise. It’s a go-slow to a no-go,” Fisher said.
Megan Andresen, the energy district’s treasurer, shared information with the supervisors about grants available for solar installations.
For example, for the jail, the county could apply to Wisconsin-based WPPI Energy for a program that pays for a design team to identify energy efficient ways to construct the building. If those are implemented, WPPI provides financial incentives to install solar. The Maquoketa Municipal Electric Utility is a member of WPPI.
Mike Griffin, an energy district board member, told the supervisors the organization is happy to help with gathering information, writing grants or serving as consultants.
“The energy district wants to help in any way we can. We think this is a good idea. It’s the way of the future,” Griffin said. “It will help us economically. It will help us with sustainability, and those are our goals.”
The supervisors said they are interested in looking at the matter more closely — in particular the benefits for the jail.
“I realize it is the wave of the future,” said Supervisor Chair Jack Willey. “Since we are under construction (at the jail) at the present time, if we can find out a way that it’s going to be cost effective for us I think we should at least attempt to get some figures.”
We will discuss this and look at the next steps,” Willey said.
