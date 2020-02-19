Rebuilding soil health is key to a farmer’s productivity during extreme weather patterns and narrow profit margins. Local producers can learn more about the latest practices at a soil health/cover crop Lunch and Learn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St. in Maquoketa.
The meeting will allow people to discuss challenges and opportunities with soil experts and other farmers from Clinton and Jackson counties in an informal environment, said Lori Schnoor, conservationist for the Jackson Country Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
“It is important for all of us to learn new concepts and ways of doing things, especially with unstable weather and the farm economy,” Schnoor said. “Our soil and how we make it resilient to continue to grow crops in a changing environment is more important now than ever.”
The free event is sponsored by the Iowa Corn Growers Association, Farm Bureau, the Jackson Soil & Water Conservation District and the Jackson County NRCS. Moore Family Farms will cater lunch.
Barry Fisher, a farmer and soil health expert, will talk about how to maximize soil productivity during extreme weather, strategies to integrate key soil health principles, and soil improvement practices in tough spring conditions.
He’ll cover how soil functions under different management influences and share practical steps to improve soil.
The outcome of soil health management is a resilient cropping system with improved water infiltration, water availability for crops and nutrient cycling, according to Fisher, who heads the NRCS Central Region and works with farmers throughout the Corn Belt and Northern Plains.
A local farmer panel will discuss how to make cover crops work, and the Iowa Corn Growers will give an update on its activities.
Please RSVP by Feb. 26 by calling (563) 652-2337, Ext. 3, or email lori.schnoor@usda.gov.
