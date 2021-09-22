Marquette Catholic School is selling softener salt again this year. The school will be taking orders until October 4. For only $10, students and staff will deliver all sales right to homes on October 23. Delivery personnel will only enter homes if requested. Those who would like to purchase softener salt, can call Kari or Kerensa at (563) 872-3356.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 53°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 53°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:49:35 AM
- Sunset: 06:58:24 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 69F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High 71F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- (UPDATED) Fatality reported at Bellevue State Park
- Iris Joan Wegmann Merfeld, age 36
- County supports Sheriff’s request
- ‘Harness the power of the sun’
- Hinke sentenced to three years for explosive device
- Where in the world is Cottonville?
- Years Ago
- Mary Patricia (Streuser) Sheehan, 96
- A call to all Veterans
- County parting out old hospital equipment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.