Since there is no school for the kids of Bellevue Community and Marquette Catholic Schools next Monday as a result of the annual Presidents Day holiday, all ages are welcome to meet with the Jackson County Conservation staff at the Bellevue State Park nature center to go snowshoeing around the Butterfly Garden.
The fun winter event in Bellevue is set for Monday, February 15 at 10 a.m.
Snowshoes and instruction will be available for free. The nature center will be open for restroom use.
Please be sure to wear your snow boots and bring a mask. To reserve a spot call (563) 652-3783 or email jen@jacksonccb.com.
