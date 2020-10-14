roast pork

With the 2020 St. Joe’s Pork Roast having been cancelled last month, local folks still have the opportunity for some good eats. The weekend of October 17 and 18, St. Joseph’s Church in Bellevue will be selling Smoked Pork and German Potato Salad. Cost is $8 for 32 ounces of German Potato Salad or $4 for 16 ounces; and $35 for a five pound container of pork or $20 for a three pound container. Pre-order at the parish office at 563-872-3234 by Friday, Oct. 16.