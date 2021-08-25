The Bellevue Fire Department continues to celebrate its Sesquicentennial this year, as the longtime organization was established 150 years ago in 1871.
To celebrate the milestone community-wide, members of the Bellevue Fire Department are hosting “Smoke on the Water,” on Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to midnight at Riverview and Court Streets.
As was the case with the 1952 Iowa Fire Fighters Convention hosted by Bellevue seven decades ago, the event will feature various water application drills, as well as food and beer beginning at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. judging for the new Firefighter BBQ Cookoff will be held.
The Matt McPherson Band will perform from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by the Standing Hamptons from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A look back at the 1952 IFA Convention in Bellevue
Bellevue’s BFD 150th continues this weekend, with the water application drills harkening back to a tradition often conducted through the decades. It was September, 1952 when the Bellevue Fire Department hosted the Iowa Firefighters Association (IFA) 75th annual convention, and the town was buzzing with people from across the state, as well as numerous activities that would rival any recent modern Heritage Days celebration.
Some old-timers still around today will remember the massive three-day event well, as classes were dismissed at both the public and parochial schools in Bellevue, and there was a parade that spanned 23 blocks with hundreds of entries and 10,000 spectators (deemed the largest parade in the history of Bellevue at the time), as well as a carnival for three nights.
To start the convention, more than 500 IFA delegates met at the public school gymnasium (now the elementary gymnasium) and voted on state business matters and elected officers to serve the following year.
The ensuing days brought many contests, including hose coupling and other water competitions with the Iowa towns of Atlantic and State Center taking first and second place in most events. Over 400 firemen were also served a catfish dinner at the public school gymnasium, prepared by a special committee of Bellevue women. Walter and Jack Blitgen prepared the fish.
Firemen and their wives were also treated to a dance at the public school gym, hosted by the Rural Fire Department of Bellevue. The couples danced to Clarence Zahina and his Barnstormers.
Water Application Drills: SATURDAY, AUG. 28 • BEGINNING AT 11 a.m.
The BFD will conduct three different water application drills this Saturday.
The first is the Leader Line, with two teams of three firefighters per team. It will be a coupling contest, hosehandling and nozzle handling.
During the demonstration, firefighters will have a nozzle and 100 feet of 1 1/2 inch hose.
One firefighter is responsible for making the connection to a valve and getting water flowing while the other two firefighters advance the hose through an A-frame made of plywood about halfway down the course and then attempt to knock a football off of a cinder block with a wood frame. The team to knock the football off first wins.
Bucket Brigade: Two teams of six firefighters will attempt to fill a 55 gallon barrel positioned on top of two sections of scaffolding with water using 2 1/2 gallon pails filled from a portable tank. One firefighter climbs the ladder and is stationed on top of the scaffolding while another climbs half way up the ladder to hand him the buckets of water. The remaining firefighters dip the buckets in the portable tank and hand them to the firefighters on the scaffolding. The team to fill the 55 gallon barrel first wins.
Water Ball: Two teams of three firefighters per team use 1 1/2 inch hose with a nozzle to advance a beer keg suspended approximately 10 feet in the air on a steel cable. The first team to get the barrel on the oppents end wins.
