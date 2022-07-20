The Bellevue Fire Department will host its annual ‘Smoke on the Water’ celebration on Saturday, July 23.
Live music, a BBQ Contest, food trucks and beverages will all be a part of the shindig, which will take place in two locations, River Ridge Brewing and outside Lock 12 Music on Court Street, where a beer garden and stage will be set up.
The Boars Nest Food Truck will be at River Ridge beginning at noon, with live music by 3/5ths Moonshine from 2 to 5 p.m. A beer garden next to Lock 12 opens 4 p.m., with live music by Jef Spradley from 4 to 8 p.m.; and Farm Rock from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A BBQ Contest will also take place, with sampling beginning at 5 p.m. and judging at 7 p.m. Those who wish to join in the contest should contact Chris Roling at 563-542-8766.
