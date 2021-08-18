The Bellevue Fire Department continues to celebrate its Sesquicentennial this year, as the longtime organization was established 150 years ago in 1871.
To celebrate the milestone community-wide, members of the Bellevue Fire Department are hosting “Smoke on the Water,” on Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to midnight at Riverview and Court Streets. The event will feature water application drills, as well as food and beer beginning at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. judging for the new Firefighter BBQ Cookoff will be held.
The Matt McPherson Band will perform from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by the Standing Hamptons from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Look for more on the event, including historical photos of the Iowa Fire Fighter Convention, which was hosted by Bellevue in 1952 in coming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
