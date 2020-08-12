Jackson County received only two applicants to fill the county engineer vacancy, and both are missing a necessary degree, so the county will continue the search for more applicants.
The county will omit the salary to allow applicants to offer their salary requirement, a recommendation that came from Becki Chapin, head of human resources at the Jackson County Courthouse, and Todd Kinney, interim county engineer.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt asked if the county needed a full-time engineer. Fellow supervisor Mike Steines responded.
“We need to do a diligent search to find our own,” Steines said. “But we can have a discussion after that. … I don’t know the workload (in the engineer’s office).”
Supervisor Jack Willey said the county needs to have a constant presence in the engineer’s office. “I think citizens want someone in the office they can talk to.”
The county extended the application deadline for the county engineer’s position to Sept. 30.
