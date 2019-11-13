Dr Steve Sloan of Vision Health Center PC in Dubuque and Bellevue was re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Heart of America Eye Care Congress. Dr Sloan will represent the state of Iowa on this Regional Eye Care board.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 67%
- Feels Like: 4°
- Heat Index: 17°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 4°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:49:25 AM
- Sunset: 04:41:46 PM
- Dew Point: 8°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.