Sleep in Heavenly Peace Jackson County Chapter co-president, Amber Matthiesen, recently announced the group is now accepting online applications for beds on the Jackson County SHP website: https://www.shpbeds. org/chapter/ia-jackson-co.
The mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is to provide beds for Jackson County children in need. Families can request single twin-size beds or twin-size bunk beds, depending on their needs. A local committee has been established to review applications and set priorities.
Jackson County SHP hosted a successful Community Build Day on April 17. The organization now has 21 beds ready for delivery. Future Community Build Days are being planned.
The Jackson County SHP committee is also looking for people who are willing to deliver and set-up beds. Teams of two to four persons will deliver and set-up beds. Set-up takes approximately one half hour per bed and appointments will be scheduled to meet the availability of volunteers.
Those interested in volunteering, in having someone make a presentation to your group or organization, or your business or organization would like to sponsor Build Day, please contact Amber Matthiesen amber.matthiesen@shpbeds.org or Mark Beck mark.beck@shpbeds.org.
The Jackson County SHP continues to accept donations of new twin bedding including pillows, pillowcases, sheet sets, mattress protectors, and comforters /quilts. With the rising cost of lumber, a single bed with bedding now costs approximately $285.
Anyone interested in making monetary donations can do so at by sendinh checks to SHP: IA - Jackson Co Chapter, 119 S Main St Suite 5, Maquoketa Iowa 52060.
SHP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.