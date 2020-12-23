Every child deserves a bed on which to sleep. It’s that simple for a local, newly formed group in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Chapter of ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ is dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need.
It is an affiliate of the national Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) program.
Started in 2012 by Luke Mickelson, SHP works in partnership with the community and local businesses to turn lumber into beds for children in local communities. With the mission of “No Kids Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town,” SHP then delivers those beds as well as mattresses, linens, pillows, and comforters to children who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor.
The Jackson County SHP program president is Amber Matthiesen and co-president is Mark Beck. They, along with Maquoketa Hometown Pride Coach Dave Heiar, attended a training program in Wisconsin in early November. They are currently finalizing a local team to help implement this program in Jackson County.
“Every child deserves to have a place to lay their head at night that is warm, soft, and promotes a good night's sleep,” Matthiesen said. “As we all know, sleep is critical to a child's emotional and physical development and we want to support them in that.”
In an informal inquiry with local agencies, the committee has already identified 31 children who would benefit from this program.
“I think we are just scratching the surface with this number,” Heiar said. “Similar organizations in Jones and Delaware counties have each built and distributed about a hundred beds in the past year in their respective counties.”
The group hopes to host their first community build day to make the bed components in early spring of 2021. Prior to that time, they are looking for monetary donations to purchase the materials and the tools needed to implement this program.
As Beck explained, “It will take community support to make this program successful. The startup costs are significant when we look at purchasing the materials and the tools needed to build beds.”
Those interested in making monetary donations can do so at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/ia- jacksonco, or send checks/money orders to SHP: IA - Jackson Co Chapter, 119 S Main St. Suite 5, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
People who are interested in volunteering or having someone make a presentation to their group or organization should contact Matthiesen at amber. matthiesen@shpbeds.org, Beck at mark.beck@shpbeds.org, or call 1 (844) 432-2337, Ext. 5560 and leave a message.
Visit www. shpbeds.org/ chapter/ia-jackson-co for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.