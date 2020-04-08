Jackson County voters will go to the polls June 2 during the Iowa Primary to decide who will be on the ballot in the November general election.
In the primary, voters nominate candidates for the general election, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 3. Primary election winners are automatically placed on the general election ballot.
Jackson County Sheriff Russ Kettmann is retiring at the end of the year, leaving the field open to four candidates to become the county’s next sheriff.
On the Democratic ticket, Jackson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Schroeder of Bellevue faces Maquoketa Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet of Maquoketa.
On the Republican side, voters will choose between Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent Kilburg of Donahue and Joseph Veach Jr. of rural Maquoketa.
Sheriff’s terms last four years.
Mike Steines of rural Bellevue faces no opposition for his seat for District 1 county supervisor. He is the current board chairman. Supervisors’ terms last four years.
Alisa Smith of rural Maquoketa is the sole candidate running for county auditor. The county Board of Supervisors first appointed her to that role in 2018 following the resignation of then-auditor Brian Moore. Smith is running on the Republican ticket. The auditor’s term lasts four years.
The candidate filing period for county offices ended March 25.
State and federal races
Incumbent Andy McKean of Anamosa is the only candidate running on the Democratic ticket for the Iowa House District 58 seat in the June 2 primary.
Cascade dentist Steven Bradley also is the sole candidate running for District 58 on the Republican ticket.
State House terms last four years.
In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Joni Ernst, R-Des Moines has no competition. She took office in 2015.
Five Democrats vie for their party’s nod to take on Ernst this fall. Running are Michael Franken of Sioux City, Kimberly Graham of Indianola, Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines, Eddie J. Mauro of Des Moines, and Cal Woods of Des Moines.
Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, is unopposed for the U.S. District 1 House seat. The district includes northeastern Iowa.
Running on the Republican primary ticket are Thomas Hansen of Decorah and Ashley Hinson of Marion.
House terms are two years.
The candidate filing period for state and federal office ended March 13.
