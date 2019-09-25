Seven throw hat in ring for Bellevue School Board
With the deadline for filing now over as of last Thursday, the slate of candidates for the Nov. 5 Bellevue School Board election is now set.
This election cycle, seven candidates have filed for three open seats on the board, according to the Jackson County Auditor’s office.
New candidates include Rhonda Anderson, Jacob Ohlert, Marty Ploessl, Josh Richter and Matt Wedeking. Incumbent board members Kevin Lundin and Janet Sieverding have also filed for re-election. Martha Montgomery-Henning chose not to run again.
This is the first year school board members will be elected during the general election in November instead of during a separate election in September.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Watch your local newspaper for more on the election and profiles on the candidates in the coming weeks.
Roth twins to run unopposed for Bellevue City Council
Two seats on the Bellevue City Council, as well as the Mayor’s position will be up for grabs this fall in the Nov. 5 election.
With the deadline passed to file for the open seats, the slate of candidates in now set. Those running for the open council seats include incumbent Tim Roth, and his twin brother Tom Roth, who is new to the council, but once served as Bellevue’s City Administrator decades ago.
Open seats include those of longtime councilman Tim Roth, who served since 2010, as well as Kyle Clausen, who was appointed last year to fill out the remaining term of former councilman Allen Ernst.
The position of Mayor, currently being served by Roger Michels, is also up for election; and Michels has filed for re-election to the leadership position. Michels was appointed last year to fill out the term of former Mayor Chris Roling, who resigned just prior to the resignation of former city administrator Loras Herrig. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Watch the local newspaper for more on the election and profiles on the candidates in the coming weeks.
