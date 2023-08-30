Community Foundation

Members of the Community Foundation of Jackson County and  Jackson County Emergency Management officials are pictured with one of the new drones recently acquired through a grant. From left are Bob Ploessl, Gary Penniston, Lyn Medinger, Kylie Gerardy, Tom Feuerbach, Luanne Huckstadt, Ann Burns and Brandon Beck.

During a recent flood in Jackson County, drones assisted the Department of Natural Resources in providing a 360-degree view of a breach in the Green Island levee. When serving search warrants, drones provide an aerial image of the situation, allowing teams to identify potential hazards prior to entering a structure. And in search-and-rescue situations, drones equipped with infrared technology give an inside look to guide public safety workers to individuals in danger.

This technology has become an essential tool for public safety workers, and thanks to a Community Foundation of Jackson County grant, its use has expanded. With this grant support, the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff’s Department were able to purchase a fleet of drones in 2021. Since then, there have been 17 flight requests and counting.