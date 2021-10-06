Casey and Abbey Skrivseth of Bellevue welcomed a daughter, Tomi Ann Skrivseth on September 21, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, IA. Tomi weighed 7 lbs, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Tomi joins older brothers Franky (age 7) and Freddy (age 4). Maternal grandparents are Elmer and JoAnn Herrig of St. Catherine, IA. Paternal grandparents are Ritch and Lori Skrivseth of Preston, IA.
Maternal great-grandmother is Barb Manders of Dubuque, IA. Paternal great-grandmother is Ginny Hughes of Preston, IA.
Tomi’s special and proud namesake guardian angel is Great Uncle Tom Herrig.
