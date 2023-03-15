Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, who announced she will resign her post with the city at the end of June to take a new position, was officially approved as the new school board secretary at Monday night’s Bellevue School Board meeting.
She will succeed Penny Medinger, who recently announced her retirement after serving in the position for the last 35 years.
City Council members last week accepted Skrivseth’s resignation. As well as city administrator, she has also served as city clerk and treasurer since 2018. Skrivseth plans to remain with the city through June 30, according to a letter she presented to council members.
“I am excited to be staying in the Bellevue community to work for the school district. Education is important and knowing I am a piece of the puzzle that is helping educate our youth and future leaders, is priceless,” said Skrivseth, who also noted that it is bittersweet to be leaving the City.
“I have worked with so many great people at the City, so many people that genuinely care about the good of the Bellevue,” she said. “ I greatly appreciate and will forever remember all the citizens that would give me encouraging words and showed appreciation to me as being the City Administrator is not always an easy job and it is not a position that can please everyone all the time.”
Now, the search for a new city administrator for Bellevue begins. At last week’s council meeting, Skrivseth recommended advertising as soon as possible for her replacement in order to as much time as possible to train a replacement.
The Council agreed to hire for one position for the combined City Administrator, City Clerk and Treasurer role.
A hiring committee made up of Skriveseth, along with mayor Roger Michels council member Tom Roth (himself a former city administrator), a utility board member, assistant clerk Emily Medinger and a department head from the city, will make up the committee.
Hopes are to have a replacement in place by May, so Skrivseth can be around for training.
The council will advertise locally in the Bellevue Herald-Leader, local access cable channel and also through the Iowa League of Cities magazine. Councilmembers did not feel that it was necessary to advertise in the Dubuque Telegraph Herald and suggested the Des Moines Register be used first, if needed.
Skrivseth said she looks forward to her new role at the Bellevue Community School District, and is proud of her accomplishments with the city.
“I will miss all the friendly faces that I would see at City Hall, but it is also heartwarming to know that I will continue to see the same faces just in a different atmosphere in the community. I feel that I will still be able to help Bellevue thrive and grow, but I will just be sitting in a different seat,” said Skrivseth. “I am excited for my new adventure and the opportunity that the school district is providing me. I feel very humbled and grateful that the school district felt I could fill Penny Medinger’s shoes, she has been there for so long and has done a tremendous job for the school district. It is an honor to take over Penny’s job and to continue to carry the baton on in the position and to become part of a great school district team.”
