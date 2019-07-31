The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team performed its fourth ski show of the year a week ago Saturday south of Lock and Dam 12. Despite a strong thunderstorm that passed through about an hour before the performance, the show went off without a hitch under sunny skies. Acts from ski professionals Mike Valant and Chase Medinger, wowed the crowd, while the ladies performed a ballet line on the Mississippi River.
This coming weekend, Ski Bellevue is once again performing at Sabula's Island City Days on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. This year the Ski Bellevue team is bigger than ever with 68 members including 54 skiers. Three towboats, glittery costumes and great music will add up to lots of great family entertainment. Due to flooding on the Mississippi this spring making skiing in Bellevue impossible, Ski Bellevue traveled to Sabula many times to practice on their middle lake. Many practices and early shows were performed there as the team honed their skills for 2019. Ski Bellevue is planning on unleashing acts never before seen, including new barefooting acts, a 13-girl ballet line, and some of the biggest pyramids they've ever performed. Lots of new ramp jumpers will add to the excitement as well, said Ski Bellevue’s Dave Valant.
On the following day, Sunday Aug. 4, the team is hosting a "Learn-to-Ski" event from 9 a.m. to noon, also in Sabula. The cost is $10 to cover insurance.
