The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team recently recieved a grant fron the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA). The money will be used for upgrading the trailer used with their main towboat.
Since 1985, 961 organizations have benefited from Dubuque Racing Association grant awards totaling over $42 million. These organizations not only help the City of Dubuque locally, but umbrella areas in the surrounding counties of Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
For more information regarding the DRA go to dradubuque.com.
