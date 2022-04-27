Located on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River, Bellevue boasts one of the few water ski show teams in Iowa, and the free community shows rival what you’d pay to see on a different vacation.
Ski Bellevue’s Water Ski team is made up of kids and adults, most of whom live in the Bellevue community but who also travel from Delhi, Dubuque and other eastern Iowa communities to practice and perform. As such, it teaches the team skills so essential to youngsters’ growth and development—and provides a darn good show in the process.
Shows are scheduled throughout the summer. All shows are free, and friends, relatives and visitors gather on the riverbank at the south end of town to “ooo” and “ahhh” as the skiers climb from one shoulder to the next, making three-high, and often four-high pyramids high above the Mississippi waves.
It’s a pump-you-up atmosphere, with music blaring and glittery matching costumes taking to the water. Some acts are beautiful, like the beautiful women’s ballet line, while other advanced skiers perform 360 leaps and jumps that make the crowd gasp.
Ski Bellevue to hold six shows
Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has announced its 2022 schedule:
June 4 at 4 p.m., south of Lock and Dam 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue
June 18 at 4 p.m., south of Lock and Dam 12
July 3 at 6 p.m., (Bellevue Heritage Days) south of Lock and Dam 12
July 16 at 4 p.m., south of Lock and Dam 12
Aug. 6 at 4 p.m., Island City Days on Lake Street in Sabula, Iowa
Aug. 20 at 4 p.m., Fishtival, south of Lock and Dam 12
Admission is always free.
