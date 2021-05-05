Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team Announces 2021 Schedule
The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has announced their 2021 peformance schedule:
• June 12 at 4 p.m. south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
• June 26 at 4 p.m south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
• July 4 at 6 p.m. south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
• July 17 at 4 p.m. south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
• August 7 at 4 p.m. south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue, Iowa (this show is now scheduled in Bellevue as opposed to Sabula)
• August 21 at 4 p.m. south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.
Ski Bellevue, Bellevue’s own water ski show team, is one of only four water ski show teams in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River.
Folks attending can enjoy family entertainment with barefooting, jumping, human pyramids, glittery costumes, great music and powerful towboats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.