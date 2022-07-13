The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team will be performing its second show of the season Saturday, July 16 at 4 p.m. along Bellevue's south riverbank.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 83°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:36:49 AM
- Sunset: 08:37:51 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 83F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 4 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.