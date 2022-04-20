The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has announced its 2022 schedule (all shows will be held south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue, Iowa):
• June 4 at 4 p.m.
• June 18 at 4 p.m.
• July 3 at 6 p.m.
• July 16 at 4 p.m.
• August 6 at 4 p.m.
• August 20 at 4 p.m.
“We are Ski Bellevue, Bellevue’s own water ski show team. We are one of only four water ski show teams in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River,” said Dave Valent one of the group’s original organizers.
Valent said admission to the ski shows are always free, but donations are very much appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.