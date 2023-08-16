The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team recently performed a fine show before a huge crowd at Island City Days in Sabula as can be seen here. The team’s final show of the 2023 season is set for this Saturday, August 19 in Bellevue at 4 p.m.
Ski Bellevue’s Water Ski team is made up of kids and adults, most of whom live in the Bellevue community but who also travel from Delhi, Dubuque and other eastern Iowa communities to practice and perform. As such, it teaches the team skills so essential to youngsters’ growth and development—and provides an entertaining good show in the process.
