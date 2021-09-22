The slate of candidates for the Nov. 2 election for Bellevue City Council is now official.
As of the deadline of last Friday to file for candidacy with the Jackson County Auditor’s Office, six candidates will officially be on the ballot for the three open seats. All are four-year terms.
The three open seats include those of councilman Lyn Medinger, councilman Jayson Heiar and councilwoman Tammy Michels, whose terms will expire at the end of the year. Incumbent Lyn Medinger has decided to run for re-election, while Heiar and Michels will not.
Other candidates filing to run include two former residents who have served on the council in the past. They are Darla Lawson and Lucy Zeimet. Newcomers to the race include Jo Fifield and Jayden Scheckel and Nicholas Kueter, resulting in six candidates for the three open seats.
Look for more information and candidate profiles in upcoming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
The election for Bellevue City Council is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2, and will be held jointly with local school board election, in which incumbents Allysen Bonifas and Mike Reed are running unopposed for the Bellevue Community School Board.
