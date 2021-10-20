Six candidates are on the ballot for three open seats on the Bellevue City Council this fall. All are four-year terms.
The three open seats include those of councilman Lyn Medinger, councilman Jayson Heiar and councilwoman Tammy Michels, whose terms will expire at the end of the year. Incumbent Lyn Medinger has decided to run for re-election, while Heiar and Michels will not.
Other candidates filing to run include two former residents who have served on the council in the past. They are Darla Lawson and Lucy Zeimet.
Newcomers to the race include Jo Fifield, Jayden Scheckel and Nicholas Kueter, resulting in six candidates for the three open seats.
Lucy Zeimet:
Lucy Zeimet previously served on the Bellevue City Council for two terms from 2000 to 2008, and she currently serves on the Bellevue Municipal Utility Board of Trustees and Board of Adjustment.
Zeimet grew up in Bellevue after moving here in third grade, graduating from Bellevue High School in 1974. She went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1978 with a degree in Early Childhood Education and then onto University of Iowa to graduate in 1981 with a Dental Hygiene degree. She worked as a hygienist for 35 years before retiring in 2016. She and her husband Curt have one son and a daughter in law.
Zeimet is a member of P.E.O., Daughters of the American Revolution, past President of Community Foundation of Jackson County, past President of BETA, current member of the Bellevue Utility Board, member of Bellevue Board of Adjustment, past President of PTA, active in St. John Lutheran Church, and started The Red Basket Project of Jackson County outreach in 2017.
When ask why she decided to run for Bellevue City Council, she said that she wants to continue in public service to continue to better the community.
“I have been active in Bellevue City government in one way or another for 25 years, including being on the City Council for 10 years. I was raised to do my ‘civic duty,’ and by now it is certainly a part of my life,” said Zeimet. “It is important for everyone in a community to be involved on some level and I want to continue that for myself. To make a positive and proactive difference in my community is a priority for me. Bellevue is a special place and I want to continue to be involved.”
When asked what can be done to to increase services and (possibly) decrease costs to taxpayers, Zeimet said that adding city services but yet decreasing costs is not reality.
“The current council has taken steps to make our City services more
efficient and as cost effective as possible,” said Zeimet. “Part of the reason Bellevue is a great place to live is because of the services we do offer for a small community - high speed fiber optic internet being one example. I was part of that decision when I was on the council before.”
Zeimet said that another priority over the years in her civic role is also making sure that Bellevue had 24-hour police coverage.
“That wasn’t always the case and is now more important than ever,” she said. “Costs can certainly be decreased but that will equate to a decrease in the quantity and quality of current city services.”
Zeimet did say, however, that there are things that could be changed in terms of services.
“Solar power on some level, is something that should be seriously considered for Bellevue going forward,” she said. “I also would like to see city cable be dropped entirely. The continued increase in channel prices is becoming prohibitive and the city has no input in what those channels charge. Streaming services are the future of TV. I would be in favor of offering a very basic cable line-up if possible, for those citizens not interested in streaming services.”
In terms of the current issue of the city pool at Cole Park, Zeimet applauded the efforts of the Friends of the Bellevue Pool Committee, but said it may be too soon for her to comment on its future.
“The current city council unanimously voted to use the Offshore Resort swimming pool as our community pool. As I understand it, after the summer of 2022, an evaluation of this agreement between the City and Offshore Resort, will be discussed. I feel it is too early and not enough information is known, as the evaluation period hasn’t even started yet, for me to comment on the future of a pool at Cole Park or even in the City proper,” said Zeimet. “If I remember correctly, the council had not finalized a site for a possible new pool before the last failed bond referendum. Felderman Park as well as behind the Community Center were both possible locations for a new pool.”
“I commend the current pool committee and hope that fundraising continues. Our current pool may last a few years longer if and when it would open again, but being ADA compliant is a priority. As in many structures that have outlived their current usefulness and our expectations, it will be most likely just as expensive to remodel an aging pool for compliancy as it would be to build a new pool. I am in favor of some type of water amenity at Cole Park. What form that might take is too early to know.”
When asked what the top issue facing our community is, she pointed to child care.
“Increasing the availability of quality childcare is a top issue for me. Currently, Bellevue has great options, but there are wait lists and also reduced hours due to staffing issues,” said Zeimet. “Bellevue needs to make a real effort to encourage and increase child care options with adequate staffing. Staffing is a complicated issue right now, but is there brainstorming that could be done to help with staffing? Is Bellevue desirable for families who need quality childcare so the parents can work and know their children are safe and well taken care of? Maybe there are partnerships that can be explored between the City and the many entities out there, such as the Jackson County Community Foundation, Jackson County Economic Alliance, the state and others, who can work together to increase childcare availability and staff.”
In terms of top priorities if elected, Zeimet referred to extending utilities, more land development and more engagement by citizens in terms of actually reading the legal notices that are published each week by law in the local newspaper in order for the public to know where and how their tax dollars are being spent.
“Extending utilities to land the city already owns for affordable housing, continued development of Felderman park and continuing to encourage a vibrant downtown are important,” said Zeimet. “Communication between the council and the citizens is something that could also be more user-friendly. The city, by law, must publish city council meeting and work session agendas many days before these meetings occur, which are always open to the public, again, by law. These agendas can be found on the city’s web page and are also posted at City Hall. Minutes of council and work sessions are found on the back pages of our local newspaper and are published by law.”
Zeimet added that that information is also disseminated in tech-friendly ways these days, and can also be found on the Herald-Leader website’s e-edition online, and is easily assessible of the city’s website well. She also encouraged those frequently use social media to follow the city, the chamber and the newspaper.
“Citizens must do their part to be informed. Watch the council meetings on local access, subscribe to the paper, read it online, go to the city web page, etc.,” concluded Zeimet. “Federal and state law makes sure that government information is out there, but the citizenry has a responsibility to pay attention and gather that information.”
Jo Fifield
Candidate Jo Fifield graduated from Anamosa High School in 1956, and then went on to business college in Cedar Rapids. She and her husband Fred, now deceased, have four children.
Fifield moved to Bellevue in September of 1997. A few years later in 2002 she started her own quilt shop, JoQuilter Fabrics.
She is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, serves on the Bellevue Arts Council board and is a member of the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce. She filled in on the last year of a term on the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission and currently serves on the Downtown Incentive Program committee.
When asked why she is running for Bellevue City Council, she said she is interested in the community and the decisions that are being made by its leaders.
“When we decided to move to Bellevue, we knew we were going to enjoy living here, what I didn’t know was that I was going to fall in love with this community. When I have visitors in the quilt shop I always ask if they are looking for a retirement town because this community is the best, and that if I had known about Bellevue sooner, I would have moved here sooner,” said Fifield. “I am interested in my community and what’s going on and the decisions that are made by the council. I decided that going to the council meeting in person was better than watching it on the city cable channel or reading about it in the newspaper.”
When asked what can be done to to increase services and (possibly) decrease costs to taxpayers, as well as she sees what the top issue facing the local community is, she said, “I consider my position on the city council will not be to push my ideas but to give full value to those that are brought before me,” said Fifield. “My husband was a Value Engineer is his working career and I think one of the things he taught me was ask questions until you understand, consider all the options and make the decision that gives the best answer.”
If elected, Fifield said she would do what she can to keep Bellevue on the right path.
“My top priority would be to help make the best decisions for Bellevue. I was told by someone that I would be a good person to have on the city council because I did not have any agenda,” said Fifield. “I want to keep Bellevue healthy and vibrant. Many people are happy with the status quo, but a community has to grow and that doesn’t happen if you are afraid to embrace change.”
As for keeping the city pool open at Cole Park, Fifield said, “I was very disappointed that both bond elections for a new pool at Cole Park failed. I, like most older people live on a limited income but still voted in favor of the pool. Yes, we need some ‘water’ feature at the park but I’m not sure of what kind at this particular moment in time.”
Nic Kueter
Nic Kueter is a newcomer to local politics, and is looking for an opportunity to get more involved in the community and public service.
Kueter graduated from Marquette Catholic in 2001 and graduated from NICC in Calmar in 2003. He is an 18-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and works for International Transmission Company (ITC). He is a member of the Sons of the Legion, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and the Bellevue Golf Club. He and his wife Heidi have been married since 2007 and have three young girls.
When asked why he is running for Bellevue City Council, he said would like to see the town expand and grow. But one big issue for him is keeping the pool open at Cole Park.
“The main reason I’m running for the Bellevue City Council is because this is my chance to get more involved in the community and help get our community pool back open,” said Kueter. “I’m 100 percent for keeping the Bellevue pool open. Why should our children have that taken away from them?
When asked how, if elected, he might increase services and (if possible) reduce costs to taxpayers?
“I will listen to anything presented that can increase services and lower taxes - however with today’s inflation, that presents a very difficult challenge. But it’s a challenge I’m willing to face,” said Kueter.
As for the top issue facing our local community, Kueter said lack of room to grow.
“I believe the top issue facing our local community is the lack of real estate within the current city limits to expand for future housing development,” said Kueter, who added that his top priorities would be to “make sure the city infrastructure stays maintained and up to date, all city organizations and employees have the necessary tools to keep Bellevue a great place to live and raise families, and listen to all the concerns of the citizens of Bellevue.”
Darla Lawson
Darla Lawson previously served on the Bellevue City Council. She was first appointed in May of 2011 to fill out the term of former councilman Roger Michels (who now serves as mayor); and was re-elected in 2014, serving until 2018.
Lawson is a 1984 graduate of Maquoketa Community High School; and was one of the initial board members of the Jackson County Economic Alliance and served on the board for four years.
She and her husband Mark Lawson have four childen and six grandchildren.
When asked why she is running for Bellevue City Council, she said it’s all about community.
“I am running for the Bellevue City Council (again) as I believe I can make positive decisions to help support the community’s vision for the future of Bellevue. I was fortunate to be a part of the Bellevue City Council years ago and enjoyed the experience,” said Lawson. “I believe it is important to live in a community that is safe and affordable and to have the amenities needed at reasonable costs. It would be my chance again to give back to the community we have lived in for the past 29 years.”
In terms of increasing services and (if possible) reducing costs to taxpayers, Lawson said there are no guarantees.
“Unfortunately I don’t believe anyone can guarantee increased services with reduced costs to taxpayers. However, if elected, I will be fully supportive to keeping costs down for the services needed,” she said.
As for the top issues facing the local community, Lawson listed a variety.
“I believe the top issue facing our local community is obviously the swimming pool issue. Going further though, I believe the lack of EMS volunteers is becoming an issue, especially for daytime hours, as well as the Soo Green Line issue wanting to bury the high voltage cable under 2nd Street, which is of no benefit to the citizens of the City of Bellevue.
If elected top priorities for Lawson, she said “a top priority would be to keep taxes down, keep the city running smoothly and to be a part of the ‘voice’ in helping Bellevue grow.
As for where Lawson stands on keeping the city pool open at Cole Park, she said more information is needed.
“As I was not involved in the decision-making process to close the pool for the 2022 summer session, without knowing the particulars of the pool’s economic situation, I would defer comment on this issue until I know all of the facts,” said Lawson. “I am not adverse to having the pool open at Cole Park, I just want to be fully aware of all of the aspects considered by the sitting council as to their decision to close the pool. The distance kids would need to bike ride or walk out to Off Shore is also a concern. Bellevue has always been a community where the safety of our residents and children has been a top priority. I am hopeful that some outcome can be worked out as I believe having a pool is a great asset to the City of Bellevue. We just need to make sure everyone is safe.”
Lyn Medinger
Lyn Medinger is the only incumbent in the race for Bellevue City Council. First elected in 2018, he is seeking his second term.
Medinger was born and raised in Bellevue and is a graduate of Bellevue High School. He is currently the Director of Bellevue Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a member of the Bellevue Fire Department, as well as the Jackson County 911 Board. He is employed as Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator.
He and his wife Jackie have a son Colby, who resides with his wife in Bellevue and is active in EMS and the fire department as well. They also have a daughter who is married and resides with her husband in Epworth.
When asked why he is running for Bellevue City Council, Medinger said, “To Make Bellevue Great Again. I want to represent the citizens of Bellevue by listening to them and being their voice at city hall.”
In terms of increased services and (if possible) reducing costs to taxpayers, Medinger said it’s complicated.
“I’m not going to tell the citizens of Bellevue that I’m increasing services without having an effect on a line item budget. Somethings can be changed with small effect on a line item and other have substantial effect on the line item,” said Medinger. “I feel it is very important to keep in mind that Bellevue has a lot of retired citizens on fixed incomes when it comes to tax increases.”
Medinger said the top issue facing the local community is growth and development.
“It’s too costly to develop Stamp Property. Since purchased, I haven’t heard of any inquiries from Dave Heiar that anybody even asked about the property for development,” said Medinger. “I can’t vote on running city water/sewer and telecommunications at a cost of over $1 million dollars just to have it marketable.”
Ordinance enforcement, says Medinger, is also an issue.
“We as a Council need to keep up and enforcing them so things don’t become an issues. We have made great effort in the last year working with local law enforcement on enforcing the ordinances.”
Emergency Medical Services and staffing is also a top issue for Medinger.
“The general population doesn’t understand how Emergnecy Medical Services work. I informed the council of the daytime Monday through Friday and some weekend response issues. We formed a task force and educated the council about daytime staffing,” said Medinger. “Does Bellevue want to provide a Paramedic Level Service Monday through Friday? This comes with price tag and could affect the taxpayers. Bellevue EMS covers 165 Square miles of Jackson County and how could these other cities and townships assist on offsetting the cost?”
Top priorities for Medinger is keeping the Citizens informed about major issues with the city, the pool Issue being one. He would also want to evaluate the efficiency of the street and sanitation departments if re-elected.
“Just because there aren’t any complaints about a department doesn't mean there isn't a need to change to make is more efficient and less costly,” said Medinger. “Every year at budget time we ask every department to look at cost savings. Now would be the time to evaluate.”
When asked where he stands on keeping the city pool open at Cole Park, Medinger said, “This is a very hot topic. I’m unsure why that this was buried in the TIF Agreement to begin with. This agreement should have been a standalone issue. What’s frustrating the most is that the TIF was approved and things were left unanswered till late in August.”
Jayden Scheckel
Jayden Scheckel graduated from Bellevue High School in 2010 and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering. He and his wife Molly have two daughters, Aubrey and Emily.
“I’m running for city council because, having grown up just outside of town and recently moving into the city, I know Bellevue is a great community and I would like an opportunity to be hands-on with making it an even better place to raise my family,” said Scheckel. “I also believe the city can better position itself by focusing on evaluating and prioritizing infrastructure projects and I hope to apply my engineering experience to provide a valuable perspective for reducing costs. I also think there is room for improvement in communicating with residents on the city’s website to clearly outline the city’s strategic plans and goals so residents understand why a particular project or expense may be a necessary investment of tax money.”
Scheckel said he believes the city pool is the top issue facing the local community.
“My top priority would be keeping some sort of water recreational amenity located at Cole Park. The Cole Park is a great park located centrally in town, and it would be unfortunate for it to completely lose an attractive water amenity. If the city pool moves from Cole Park to Offshore, I would like to see a splash pad in its place,” said Scheckel. “I would like to see the pool remain at Cole Park, but I understand that it may not be viable due to continual maintenance costs on an aging pool, failed bond referendums for a new pool, staffing shortages, etc.”
