Sister Joan Margret entered the Sisters of Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in September 1969. She has spent most of her years of ministry in the classroom. In Iowa she taught at St. Matthew, Cedar Rapids (1972-73); St. Joseph, DeWitt (1973-76, 1981-86); All Saints, Cedar Rapids (1976-80) and Sacred Heart, Waterloo (1980-81). In 1986, she moved to Kalispell, Montana, and taught at St. Matthew (1986-02).
From 2002-08, Sister Joan Margret was vocation minister for the Sisters of Mercy in Cedar Rapids.
Since 2009, Sister Joan Margret has been teaching at Joplin Catholic Schools.
“As a Sister of Mercy, I have been blessed to be able to teach so many students at all levels of education, including adults. My ministry has taken me to new places and new friends. I treasure my Mercy call and try to share Mercy values wherever I am, whether in the classroom or speaking to groups,” said Sister Joan Margret.
Sister Joan Margret has a bachelor’s degree from Mount Mercy College (now University) in Spanish and a master’s degree from University of Dayton in Theology.
Sister Joan Margret Schwager was born in Bellevue to Bennett and Velma Schwager and attended Bellevue Community Schools through high school. Her sister, Nancy Hingtgen, and numerous cousins still live in the area.
