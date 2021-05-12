Despite being closed for a few months of the past year because of the pandemic, a well-known Bellevue business took advantage of the down time to grow and expand once again.
Simply Parker’s, which has already made a huge mark on the Tri-State area by shipping special barbecue and unique dips, spreads and sauces to dozens of grocery stores across Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa, has added a local general store and greatly expanded its local offerings here in Bellevue.
Now called Simply Parker’s General Store, the business, located on Highway 52 north (across from Bellevue Sand and Gravel), now offers Edgewood Meats (fresh and frozen), local produce, farm fresh eggs, milk, groceries, bread, beer, camping supplies, firewood, bagged ice, soft serve ice cream, a slushie machine, hot food and sandwiches, coffee, cappuccino and a whole lot more.
The business now also offers home décor, tanning beds and now has outdoor patio seating, gift shop, pop machine and a drive-thru service as well. Folks can also place orders online and pick them up quickly.
Misty Parker-Hoffman, who created the successful Bellevue business six years ago, has scheduled a grand re-opening for Simply Parker’s General Store is scheduled for Friday May 21 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday. May 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the Kelly Girls Wood Fire Pizza truck will be on site as well.
“A real asset to our local business here in Bellevue has been the bike trail,” said Parker-Hoffman, who now employs 14 people. “We hope people will come out and see what we have to offer.”
Not only does Simply Parker’s now have a General Store to serve local and regional customers, it is also a part of the world-wide “Hello Fresh” organization, which operates in seven countries throughout the world.
Special butters and sauces made by Simply Parkers are shipped to the Hello Fresh company and included in meal kits.
HelloFresh is the world's leading meal kit company, operating in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland and Canada.
The Company delivered 33.7 million meals in the three-month period from July 2017 to September 2017 to 1.28 million active customers. The company has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney and Toronto.
Simply Parker’s products are part of that world-wide menu.
“HelloFresh is a huge customer, we probably ship about 25,000 to 30,000 pounds of our butters to them every week,” said Parker-Hoffman.
Among the local stores that carry Simply Parker dips and sauces are Bender’s Foods, River Ridge Brewing and Casey’s in Bellevue and Kalmes Store in St. Donatus.
The store’s Pine Ridge BBQ sauce and the specialty dips are prepared at the Bellevue location in the large kitchen in the back room.
“A friend developed the recipe for Pine Ridge BBQ sauce when she ran out of the store brand and decided to make her own,” said Parker.
“She passed her recipe onto my parents and they purchased the proprietary rights to manufacture it. Now we are carrying on the tradition and making Pine Ridge BBQ ourselves,” added Parker, who is originally from the state of Wyoming.
Simply Parkers has several categories of products including butters, cheese spreads, fruit dips, sauces and seafood spreads.
“We keep busy with our original line of products, but with the new General Store, we have a lot more to offer local customers in terms of selection and convenience,” said Parker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.