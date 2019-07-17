A special fundraiser called ‘Simply for the Parkers,’ will be conducted Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Off Shore Bar and Grill in Bellevue. A meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a live auction beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The event will benefit the Parker family who recently lost their father, Jim Parker, who died unexpectedly as a result of injuries sustained in a recent car accident. He and his wife Misty have five children, and the fundraiser will help the family with funeral expenses, medical expenses and other unforeseen life expenses.
For more information or to donate, contact Heather Sieverding at 563-590-0131.
