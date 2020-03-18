The annual silent auction for Marquette Catholic’s Magic of Children fundraiser goes live Monday, March 23 at  www.biddingowl.com/marquettecatholicschools.com. Dozens of packages and unique gift items are available to bid on, including four Summer Adventure Packages to Chestnut Mountain Resort, 18 holes and a cart for four at the Bellevue Golf Course and a signed Green Bay Packer's football.