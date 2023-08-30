His voice wafted across the airwaves as he devoted decades to reporting the news occurring across Jackson, Clinton and Jones counties.
Dennis Voy was KMAQ’s first announcer the day it opened Aug. 26, 1958; he bought the station in October 1965.
“Just keeping the public informed — that’s what I’ve tried to do,” Voy said last week, wearing a St. Louis Cardinal polo and sitting in a leather recliner in his apartment in Bettendorf.
After spending 65 years with KMAQ, he is retiring and plans to sell the station. An open house originally set for Aug. 27 was cancelled due to illness and will be rescheduled soon so Voy can say an in-person farewell.
After suffering some health challenges in the past year, Voy thought it appropriate that he officially pass the microphone to the next generation of leaders. His daughter, Lonna Claussen, and Tom Messerli have been overseeing radio operations in Voy’s absence.
“They still call me to ask me how I’d do some things,” Voy said of his consulting role.
He hopes to find a buyer with the same hometown focus he has.
“I want to keep it as local as it has been all these years,” Voy explained. “Yes, we’re going to sell it, but we want to keep (the content) local, not just a radio frequency.”
It was ‘kinda strange’
His foray into radio was “kinda strange,” Voy said.
He always enjoyed radios — so much so that he and a couple teen buddies started their own local radio show in the basement of his parent’s Horicon, Wisconsin, home in 1955-56. Theirs was a pirate station, meaning it was not licensed through the Federal Communications Commission.
That’s not exactly legal.
The FCC found out and shut down the youth’s local show, but it was too late, Voy said. A passion for the airwaves had engrained itself in him.
He graduated from high school in 1957, started at Columbia Radio College in Chicago that fall, then started at the University of Wisconsin.
College wasn’t for him, he said.
“I heard about this new radio station in Maquoketa,” Voy recalled. “I told my mother I was going to see what (the job) was all about, maybe stay a year, and come back.
That was August 1958 and he was 19. It’s now 2023 and he’s 84 and still here.
“She reminded me of that (promise) all the time,” Voy recalled, a smile on his face and a chuckle rumbling from his throat.
Youngest station owner
In 1958, the radio station headquarters perched atop the Wilcox Paint Store at 136½ S. Main St. (most recently Main Street Café).
Working for about $65 a week, Voy and KMAQ hit the airwaves on the same day — Aug. 26, 1958. He said he didn’t remember much about the radio content of those early broadcasts, he was just happy that Jackson County Broadcasting Company — KMAQ owners consisting of Nathan and Robert Goetz and Merlin Meythaler of Monroe, Wisconsin — gave him the opportunity.
They named him station manager two years later. His added duties included hiring who he called a “traffic girl,” Nancy Meyer, in 1961. They married Jan. 12, 1964, and had four children: daughters Christy and Lonna and sons Rick and David.
Voy’s civilian radio career diverged for two years when he was drafted to the U.S. Army. He served for two years, returning to Maquoketa in March 1965 to become the radio station manager.
A mere six months later, at the age of 21 and with backing from his parents, Voy bought KMAQ.
“I guess I was the youngest radio manager then station owner in Iowa at the time,” he recalled.
Every day unique
A fire next door forced KMAQ to move from the second-story South Main location. Voy bought the former Sears Catalog store on North Main, remodeled and joined the two building fronts, and has remained there since 1970.
For a young entrepreneur who loved adventure in the 1960s, a career in radio was perfect.
“You never knew what to expect, but every day was different and definitely exciting,” Voy said of his 65 years on the radio.
Owning the station did not mean Voy sat on his laurels while others did the work. No, he typically arrived in the office by 6:15 a.m. to record the farm show, then was the disc jockey, broadcaster, interviewer and commentator from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. He covered the latest in news, obituaries, courts, traffic, government, county, social events, birthdays, and more. He regaled audiences with stories from history, or more recent events he’d attended over the weekend.
But that hectic pace also made life challenging for Voy’s wife and kids, his daughter said.
“The radio is 24/7/365,” Claussen said. “There are a lot of days Dad would be gone on holidays because he wouldn’t want his staff to work on holidays or he’d go back to work after dinner.”
Claussen remembers many times as a kid hearing a fire call over the scanner and heading to the fire station with her dad to get a report on what happened.
“I remember standing at the top of the stairs and Dad saying he was going to go back to work. ‘Does anybody want to go to work with me?’ he’d ask.” Eventually, one of the kids would trounce into work with him.
His has covered a vast assortment of news and events over the decades. Perhaps one of the most difficult stories for him to cover, Voy said, was the 2008 fire in downtown Maquoketa. Why? The radio station didn’t have electricity, so he could not report live from the scene just a couple blocks away.
Of course, the technology has changed over the years, Voy said, so he advanced with the times. KMAQ developed a website, which included Dennis’ Daily Report, a blog where Voy would post tidbits about local happenings and occasionally photos both recent and historic.
“People don’t think they need us (local journalism) as much as they did because they can talk into their phone and find out what’s going on,” Voy said. But, smartphones can’t replace journalism of any form at the most local, basic level, he stressed.
He also emphasized the crucial contributions of the various managers, reporters, sales team, clerks and other employees who have worked at KMAQ over the years. He especially thanked station manager Leighton Hepker for devoting 44 years of his life to the station and the public. Hepker died in 2019.
Audio to visual
Like many ventures in Voy’s life, a cup of black coffee with a friend led Voy to yet another career opportunity — the 61 Drive-In Theatre.
“The person who owned it wanted to sell,” Voy said. And the idea clicked – Voy knew he could advertise the theater on the radio. “I knew people would continue to go to the drive-in, and I wanted to help keep it open. It’s one of the finest around.”
That was spring 1972. Since then, Voy made numerous upgrades to make the outdoor theater a family place, including the train ride, larger concessions, ball court, etc.
“They come three hours before the show to gather,” he said with a smile on his face.
But the drive-in required two things to turn a profit, Voy explained: good summer movies and good weather. He had control over neither.
He closed the drive-in in 1988 because business was so slow and video rentals were cutting into profits, he explained.
But the 61 Drive-In experienced a rebirth when Quad City Times columnist Bill Wundram and his wife stopped there to watch “Field of Dreams” surrounded by farm fields. He wrote about it in a column and business picked up after that, Voy explained.
Now the drive-in is one of a handful across the state of Iowa, Voy said.
In 1972, the downtown Pastime Theatre was to be torn down to make way for a variety store.
“Lots of people were upset that they were going to lose their theater” and asked Voy to open one.
He bought the Pastime, operated it for about three months, then closed it in January 1973. He opened Voy Theatre two months later, expanded to a second theater in 1975, and added the third theater in 1981.
“Maquoketa is lucky to still have a theater downtown open, and the drive-in helps keep it open,” Voy said.
Granddaughter Sara Clasen operates the theaters now and “is doing a great job adding new ideas,” Voy said. The family plans to retain ownership of the theaters.
He also co-owned Maquoketa’s Kentucky Fried Chicken location for a time before it closed about 20 years ago.
Brief political foray
Voy’s brief political career also started over a cup of black coffee with businessmen.
They sought a candidate to interrupt Ben Jacobsen’s reign as mayor of Maquoketa.
“They thought Maquoketa needed a change and Jacobsen needed to be defeated,” Voy recalled.
He won the election, serving one term from 1970-71, then was defeated by Jacobsen.
Voy launched an unsuccessful bid for state representative and decided he’d focus his sights on the career he loved – radio.
He served one four-year term on the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission. He’s also been active with the Maquoketa Rotary and Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce, among a variety of other organizations.
Despite now living in Bettendorf to be closer to his children, Voy continues to see a bright and growing future for Maquoketa. He looked to the new jail, street improvements, downtown façade work, and housing development as signs of positive progress.
Listeners may still hear a random broadcast from Voy from time to time, he said, but it was time to officially step away. He said he’ll miss being so heavily involved in the radio and having a front-row seat to watching Maquoketa progress.
