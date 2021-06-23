Jackson County residents can sign up for a free service that allows them to sign up for various notifications sent from state and local authorities.
The service, called RAVE, is available to all residents to keep them and travelers informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.
“RAVE enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” said Lyn Medinger, coordinator of Jackson County Emergency Management. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”
The state of Iowa had been using the WENS Wireless Emergency Notification System but the contract expired and RAVE was awarded the contract. For those who were signed up for alerts through the WENS system, their information has been transferred into the RAVE system; however, some of that data has been found to be invalid, according to Medinger.
Residents of and travelers to Jackson County can sign up for free at www.getrave.com/login/JacksonCountyIowaAlerts to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They also can identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies.
Jackson County residents and travelers also can download the Smart911 app to sign up for Rave to receive key information needed in an emergency. The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location.
Smart911 app users will receive the highest-priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location.
Download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.
“Community members will receive notifications that will improve safety in our city and help inform residents of potentially life-saving actions they may need to take in an emergency,” Medinger said. “The information sent out by Rave through emergency notifications allows both residents and first responders to be better informed in an emergency situation.”
Community members are encouraged to sign up for Rave and input their information and notification preferences today at getrave.com/login/JacksonCountyIowaAlertsor in the Smart911 app.
