Lorin “Butch” and Donna Sieverding celebrated 60 years together on their anniversary date, August 25, during mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A gathering followed at the parish center.
Donna (Konrardy) and Butch were married August 25, 1959 in LaMotte, IA at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
The couple retired after spending their life farming on Sieverding Ridge.
They are parents of 3 sons; Ron (Sarah), Den (Cherri), and Mike and 3 daughters; Karla (Rich) Weinschenk, Jan (Jim) Sigwarth and Kris Carrier. They have 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
