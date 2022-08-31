Trent Sieverding of Bellevue, IA and Alisha Berkebile of Scottsdale, AZ celebrated a wedding proposal and wedding ceremony on June 4, 2022.
Trent surprised Alisha with a wedding proposal after a balloon excursion over the Sonoran Desert. Close family met the couple later that same day for a wedding ceremony proposal.
The ceremony was held at the Tempe Town Lake. Alisa was given away by her father, Harold Huffman and mother, Susan Johnston.
A wedding celebration will be held on October 9, 2022 at Offshore in Bellevue, IA from 2 pm to 6 pm. The couple says, “Coming to our second home in Iowa to celebrate is so important to us and we invite everyone to come. Please join us and also enjoy the music of the Danny Parker Project.”
Trent is the son of Deb and Greg Sieverding. Alisa is the daughter of Harold Huffman and Susan Johnston.
