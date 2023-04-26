Lenae Sieverding is now the new administrator at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, succeeding Patricia Reynolds in the position.
Sieverding, who grew up in Bellevue and lives about 10 miles south of town with her husband Paul, took the helm at the longtime nursing home and assisted living facility on April 3.
Previously, Sieverding worked with non-profits and social work agencies, but she has deep roots in the Bellevue community, as well as Mill Valley. A 1991 graduate of Bellevue High School, she attended Marquette up to eighth grade. During that time, her mother, Mary Kay Roth, worked at Mill Valley.
“I remember after school going out to Mill Valley as a little girl, talking to all the residents while waiting for my mom to get off work,” said Sieverding. “This new role brings back good memories. It really feels like home.”
And while she traveled a lot in her previous jobs, these days it’s good for Sieverding to be home and have a job close by, as she has a daughter who will be a kindergartner this fall. “God blessed me with a child when I was in my mid-40s, so its not only a wonderful opportunity to be a mom again, but it’s great to work in the community again.”
Sieverding took on the administrator role at Mill Valley after talking with Mill Valley Board Chairman Mark Mueller, who told her there was an opening.
“Mill Valley is a great facility and I’m looking forward to getting back to community-based care, hosting community events and getting our volunteers more involved again,” said Sieverding, who noted the past few years have been tough on the local nursing home in terms of both employment and outside engagement. “I just think that Bellevue community is great and always supportive of Mill Valley and its residents. That’s the way it should be.”
Sieverding has three children, sons Gentry Owen and Gatlin Owen, as well as her young daughter Jiliaina Sieverding.
