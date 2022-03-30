The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin its sidewalk replacement project in Bellevue on Monday April 4.
Midwest Concrete, the project contractor for the Iowa DOT, will first begin work on Highway 52 north near the Bellevue Municipal Utility Power Plant and head south along Riverview. Crews will work in two block increments, tearing out two blocks of old sidewalk and pouring cement for two new blocks of sidewalk.
Dirt will be leveled off between the new (wider) sidewalks and the curbs. Scheckel Seeding will seed local boulevards with grass with a shoulder closure if room allows. In some cases, drivers and local citizens will have to navigate a one lane closure with flaggers.
On Monday, April 11, a second crew will start replacing sidewalks on Highway 62 at Second Street and head west.
When the sidewalk replacement project is complete, highway asphalting will commence on both Highway 52 and 62, when a date yet to be announced. Drivers and local residents can expect one lane closures with flaggers during the process.
Door hangers will be placed by properties roughly a week before work starts in all areas to ensure residents will know what to expect. Midwest Concrete will also personally contact business owners as the project nears their property.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, who has been meeting with DOT officials, said the goal is to have the project completed by July 1, weather permitting.
The sidewalk replacement project will be paid for by the State of Iowa and the Iowa DOT to bring the sidewalks up to Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Part of the sidewalk project will require the DOT to have a temporary easement with adjoining property owners along Highways 52 and 62. The temporary easement will provide the contractor with more room to work and to legally step onto someone’s property or to set a shovel or piece of equipment down on someone’s property since the right-of-way area is a narrow space.
The sidewalk will stay on the DOT’s right-of-way, and it will not go into private property. In addition, the DOT will only be replacing existing sidewalks.
If a sidewalk is not already in existence along Highways 52 and 62, then new sidewalks will not be added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.