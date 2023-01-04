Show Off Your Grandchildren

Show off your grandchildren in our special Valentine's section on February 9th.  Bring us a photo of your "pride and joy".  We'll place the child's picture along with their age and grandparents name for only $5.  The deadline is February 3rd.

You may submit your grandchild(ren) via the form on our website here.  You may also submit by returning the form found in the Bellevue Herald-Leader, along with payment and photo(s) to the Bellevue Herald-Leader office at 118 S 2nd St, Bellevue, IA 52031. 