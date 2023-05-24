The Jackson County Humane Society is hosting a dinner, silent auction and 50/50 raffle to benefit homeless animals and to honor longtime JCHS volunteer and advocate Shirley Scholtes.
The Shirley Scholtes Benefit Dinner, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Timber Center in Maquoketa. The dinner includes chicken in cream sauce or pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green salad, sweet corn, fresh rolls and apple crisp.
