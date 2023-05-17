“SHiNDiG! A Tribute to the ’60s” will deliver a trip back to the most diverse decade of rock and roll music at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St. in Maquoketa.
Covering more than 90 different bands from that period helps tells the story of an entire generation. Early 1960s, British invasion, psychedelic, pop, girl groups and Woodstock are all part of the show. The unique period costumes of the band mirrors each musical set, immersing the audience in each 1960s music scene.
Featuring songs by the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Monkees, the Rolling Stones, the Supremes, Herman’s Hermits, Cryan’ Shames, the Mamas and the Papas, Sonny and Cher, and more, SHiNDiG! recreates “true to the original” renditions of the 45s played on AM radio during this memorable decade, according to the group’s press release.
Tickets in advance cost $22 for adults and $13 for students. At the door, tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Banks in Maquoketa, and Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue.
