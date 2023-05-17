Shindig

“SHiNDiG! A Tribute to the ’60s” will deliver a trip back to the most diverse decade of rock and roll music at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St. in Maquoketa.

Covering more than 90 different bands from that period helps tells the story of an entire generation. Early 1960s, British invasion, psychedelic, pop, girl groups and Woodstock are all part of the show. The unique period costumes of the band mirrors each musical set, immersing the audience in each 1960s music scene.