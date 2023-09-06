The Senior Health Insurance Information Program and Senior Medicare Patrol Services is now offering a satellite service in Bellevue during the Medicare open enrollment period.
The local SHIIP/SMP sponsor site is headquartered inside Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. For client convenience, office hours will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15-Dec. 7 at the Bellevue location.
The Bellevue office will be located inside Bellevue City Hall, located at 106 N. Third St.
To schedule an appointment, call SHIIP at (563) 652-4000. When scheduling an appointment, indicate a preference of JCRHC or Bellevue.
JCRHC is an official sponsor of the Senior Health Insurance Information and Senior Medicare Patrol (SHIIP-SMP) programs, a service of the state of Iowa. SHIIP-SMP volunteers provide local, in-depth, and unbiased one-to-one insurance counseling and assistance at no cost to Jackson County residents, Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers. SHIIP-SMP also provides community outreach on Medicare and how to guard against Medicare fraud.
SHIIP-SMP helps consumers navigate the complexities of Medicare and may save them money by:
n Explaining Medicare benefits and rights
n Comparing Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, and other drug plans
n Understanding Medicare enrollment periods and preventative benefits
n Finding assistance programs that help with Medicare costs and Medicare drug plans
n Learning how to protect themselves and their loved ones from Medicare scams
“We are pleased to have Bellevue join us as a satellite site, to serve as an extension of JCRHC sponsor Site and serve our community that resides closer to Bellevue,” said Pam Schoenthaler, JCRHC SHIIP coordinator. “The SHIIP-SMP program has a great track record for saving Iowans money and helping them with Medicare questions and problems. Statewide in 2022 the program served 47,000 Medicare beneficiaries.”
“Our SHIIP-SMP volunteers have completed an extensive training program and are certified each year,” Schoenthaler added.
Jackson County’s trained SHIIP-SMP volunteer are Elaine Edwards, Diane Bahr, Shawna McCoy, Herb Miller, and Mary Ann Knight. JCRHC encourages Jackson County consumers to connect with SHIIP-SMP services by calling (563) 652-4000 and making an appointment.
