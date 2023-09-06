The Senior Health Insurance Information Program and Senior Medicare Patrol Services is now offering a satellite service in Bellevue during the Medicare open enrollment period.

The local SHIIP/SMP sponsor site is headquartered inside Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. For client convenience, office hours will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15-Dec. 7 at the Bellevue location.