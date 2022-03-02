Perhaps you can help the Jackson County Senior Health Insurance Information (SHIIP) office.
Do you like to help people?
Do you like to get the most for your money?
Do you know how to use a computer?
Do you have a modicum of free time to volunteer to assist fellow county residents?
If you answered yes or even maybe to those questions, the local SHIIP office can use your help, according to volunteer Gloria Jorgensen, who said the office is in desperate need of people with a willingness and desire to help senior citizens.
“We’re just short of begging,” Jorgensen explained. “There are only four of us who can counsel in our office, and we’re one of the busiest counties.”
SHIIP operates as a federally funded, state-run grant overseen by the Iowa Insurance Division. Jackson County Regional Health Center sponsors the local SHIIP program, providing space and supplies for the program to operate since 2005.
Community members with questions about their current Medicare coverage, new Medicare recipients, or prescription drug coverage can call SHIIP or set up an in-person appointment with a volunteer.
The Jackson County office sees more than 1,000 people between October and Dec. 1, which is when the Medicare open-enrollment period opens, allowing recipients to change their prescriptions drug coverage.
Jackson County’s SHIIP office includes only four trained people, along with a handful of other volunteers who assist answering phone calls and scheduling meetings. Total, those volunteers and counselors include Jorgensen, Edwards, Diane Bahr, Shawna McCoy, Pam Schoenthaler, Diane Rittmer, Linda Behne, Steve and Carol Lucke, Carolyn Morehead and Joyce Tracy.
“We try to accommodate every single person, but those numbers are going up and our volunteer numbers are going down,” Jorgensen explained. “It takes a lot of commitment, but it’s worth it to help people.”
How you can help
Volunteer certified SHIIP counselors provide confidential, objective counseling to beneficiaries/representatives on Medicare and related health insurance issues.
Volunteering to be a SHIIP counselor means training from the state SHIPP office. That includes some work from home on a computer and perhaps a couple of days of training in Des Moines, with SHIIP picking up the tab for room and board.
After being certified the first year, counselors must attend annual update trainings, and assist a minimum number of clients throughout the year.
“We tell them the truth,” Jorgensen said. “There’s no hiding anything. We’re not selling anything. We’re just trying to find the plan that will work best for them. We don’t always have the right answers but we have access to (the people in Des Moines) who do.”
Certified volunteers will used Medicare internet-based programs to help clients compare prescription drug plans, assess beneficiary needs and make appropriate referrals when necessary.
People interested in becoming certified can call the local office at (563) 652-4000, the state office at (800) 351-4664, or learn more online at SHIIP.iowa.gov.
From 2007 through 2020, Jackson County counselors communicated with 13,968 clients and saved those clients $1,545,210 on their prescription drugs, Jorgensen said. That generated savings comes at the hands of local volunteers.
“That’s the best part for me, helping them out,” Edwards added. “It’s like a puzzle, and we figure out what help they need, who to call, and how to get the help. We don’t get paid, but the hugs we get make it worthwhile.”
