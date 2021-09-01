The Jackson County sheriff wants to hire one additional deputy and in coming weeks plans to propose a change in the way all deputies are paid.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week listened to Sheriff Brent Kilburg’s pitch to hire a new deputy and will discuss it more during upcoming meetings.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has 10 deputies, including Kilburg. Deputies already have handled more calls for service than last year at this time, the sheriff said, adding that deputies have written almost as many investigative reports as last year with four months remaining in 2021
Additionally, Kilburg said most surrounding counties have a considerably lower resident-to-deputy ratio than Jackson County, which means Jackson’s deputies are, in theory, responsible for more people (see chart).
Kilburg also noted that the county has many senior deputies who have more time off, which means others must fill their shifts. Those replacements, in turn, accrue compensation time for shifts worked, perpetuating “a vicious cycle,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff’s office cannot deny allowing staff to use their vacation time, but at times that has meant less deputies on the road, “and I’m uncomfortable doing that,” Kilburg said.
According to his calculations, deputies earned more than 4,500 hours of paid time off, which equals about 500 shifts per year to be covered.
“I’m all about getting the most out of people but not at the expense of breaking them,” Kilburg said.
Hiring one additional deputy — for a total of 11 — would alleviate some of the long hours and stress and improve resident safety, the sheriff said.
“Without adding manpower, I’m afraid we’ll get bogged down and slide back into the defensive mode of reactionary” law enforcement, Kilburg told the supervisors.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt agreed, saying hiring another deputy would save paying out some overtime.
Supervisor Mike Steines said the sheriff’s concerns might be validated but he wanted to personally talk to deputies and the county attorney before deciding whether to hire a new deputy. He said he wanted to know if the deputies’ apparent increased workload is resulting in more prosecutions as well.
Steines also expressed concern about how to cash flow paying a new deputy as the county entered a new fiscal year July 1 and did not budget an additional salary.
Hiring a new deputy would cost $85,000 to $90,000, according to county human resource administrator Becki Chapin. The deputy is paid 70% of the sheriff’s salary, or about $60,000, she said. Insurance costs come in at about $18,000 for the year, plus about $10,000 for IPERS.
The supervisors said they would further discuss whether to hire another deputy in the next couple weeks.
Possible pay scale change
At the same time, Kilburg also told supervisors that he’s analyzing the department’s pay structure and “wants to get away from the high cost of the percentage system” currently used by the office.
Currently, new deputies are paid 70% of the sheriff’s salary. That rate increases after successfully completing six months on the job. It also increases every time the sheriff receives a raise.
Kilburg told the supervisors during last week’s public meeting that “Jackson County (deputies) are compensated at a higher rate than our neighboring comparable counties.”
“Deputies will not lose pay if I restructure the pay plan, unless they consider they ‘could have been making this X amount’ in the future under the (percentage) system if the system gets restructured,” Kilburg told the Sentinel-Press after the meeting.
Kilburg told the supervisors that he needs more time to fine tune his proposal for a change in the deputy’s pay system before making those details public. He is expected to bring the pay proposal before the supervisors as early as Sept. 7 or Sept. 14.
