The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns the public about the resurgence of a phone scam involving people impersonating the Internal Revenue Service.
Individuals claiming to be IRS employees are making unsolicited, threatening telephone calls to taxpayers, according to a public service announcement from the sheriff’s office.
These scammers use the threat of arrest to falsely obtain money from people by saying they owe back taxes or other fees. The scammers demand the victims send money to them via iTunes gift cards, other prepaid debit cards, money orders, or wire transfers from their bank.
The IRS will never call a person about taxes owed without first mailing that person a bill, the sheriff’s office and IRS have said.
The treasury inspector general for tax administration has been tracing and investigating this scam since 2013. Such fraud calls have been reported in every state in the United States.
The five states recording the most losses as a result of the IRS scam are California with more than $10 million, New York with more than $4 million, Texas with more than $4 million, Illinois with more than $3 million, and Florida with more than $2 million, according to the treasury inspector general’s office.
People who receive such a phone call should hang up. If they think they might owe taxes, call the IRS at 1 (800) 829-1040 to inquire about the status of their taxes.
They also are asked to call the treasury inspector general at 1 (800) 366-4484 to report the incident.
People also are reminded not to give out personal information on a phone call that they have not initiated.
