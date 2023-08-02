The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will provide law enforcement services to the city of Miles.
The Board of Supervisors last week approved a two-year contract that includes 10 hours of work weekly at $65 an hour. An annual administrative fee of 10% percent covers evidence storage and some processing and licensing fees.
Miles previously contracted for law enforcement services with Preston.
In presenting the plan, Jackson County Chief Deputy Jim Kraker told supervisors he also would like to schedule a work session with the supervisors to investigate law enforcement contracts with other small communities in the county. Iowa code requires that cities provide law enforcement services, and there needs to be a fair way to handle the compensation, he said.
Per the agreement with Miles, Jackson County deputies will work for the city outside of their scheduled work hours with the county. They will be paid by the sheriff’s office.
Miles will be billed monthly.
Outside of the dedicated 10 hours in the contract, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide services to Miles, Kraker said.
In other news, the supervisors recently signed a $23,647 service agreement that will allow residents to conduct some of their county business online.
Indianapolis-based Schneider Geospatial, which also has an office in Ankeny, will provide software that will help the county streamline and track different permits and information needed for construction and landownership, among other things.
Company representatives said the software will eliminate multiple trips to the courthouse for different permits, allow for online payments, and timely communication.
Zoning Department administrator Lori Roling researched the options and brought the proposal to the supervisors last month.
Board chairman Mike Steines said he talked to employees in several departments, and they think it would be a positive move on the part of the county to “keep up with the times.”
Supervisor Nin Flagel said that “more and more we do things electronically than we do on paper.”
Flagel pointed out that if doing the work electronically was difficult for some people, they still have the option of coming into the courthouse and doing the work in person or getting assistance to do it electronically.
Funding for the contract, which runs Aug. 1 through June 30, 2024, will come from money not spent in the 2023 budget, some from the Information Technology and the Zoning departments.
Auditor Lisa Smith said the bookkeeping will be done this way to get the service “up and running” and that future budgets may reflect the usage of different departments.
The supervisors also recently:
• Approved a total of $107,930 annual contracts with the public libraries in Bellevue, Maquoketa, Preston, and Sabula.
• Set compensation at $25 per meeting for township trustees and $25 per month for township clerks, with the amount not to exceed $300 per year.
• Approved with regret the resignation of Rodger Schnoor from the Veterans Affairs Commission after seven years of service. Schnoor was immediately replaced by Laura Eggers, whose appointment made the commission “gender balanced for the first time ever,” according to Executive Assistant LuAnn Goeke.
Eggers, of Bellevue, served in the Army and has a nursing degree, both of which she feels will benefit her service. Her term runs through June 30, 2026.
• Approved hiring of Michael Sturm of Bellevue as Jackson County EMS Coordinator effective Aug. 14. The salary set by the board earlier is $53,500 with an increase to $54,000 after a 90-day probationary period. This position has been vacant since last July.
• Approved the re-appointments of John Manson and Mike Burke to the Planning and Zoning Commission with terms ending May 16, 2028.
• Re-appointed Peggy McMurry of Andrew as the Auditor’s representative on the Compensation Board.
• The supervisors approved an agreement with Solutions, Inc. for software and hardware maintenance of the information technology service for the county, in the amount of $80,368.50. Auditor Lisa Smith said this is a budgeted fee paid each year.
• Discussed looking for people who might serve on a 12- to 15-member steering committee for developing a Comprehensive Plan for the county. Ideally, they would have a range of skills and viewpoints and be from a variety of locations throughout the county. They will be meet two to three times over the winter months to work on the plan, which is scheduled to be completed next June. Citizen input also will be gathered for the project. The East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) is working with Jackson County on the plan. The $50,000 cost is being shared by ECIA and the county. Iowa Code requires zoning regulations be made in accordance with a comprehensive plan. Jackson County has had a zoning ordinance in place since 1976. There has been work on a comprehensive plan over the years, but one has never been finalized.
