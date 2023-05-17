Although bales of hay and vehicles in a farmyard are not unheard of in Jackson County, they were big news on April 27, according to Sheriff Brent Kilburg.
Kilburg told the Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week that law enforcement had been preparing to arrest Brian Manning on charges of second-degree murder but ended up assembling a large cast for a worst-case scenario.
When officers approached Manning’s house on April 26, they had been stopped by a steel cable across the driveway. On April 27, intelligence reports indicated target practice was seen and heard in the area near the Mannings’ home.
Kilburg said officers also received reports that Manning was moving large, round bales of hay, vehicles, and farm implements to barricade his yard to prevent officers from entering the property.
Realizing the difficulties presented by the location of the rural property, Kilburg said one tactical team had assembled in the area and two additional teams were being prepared. He said there was one airplane in the sky for observation and that the drone owned by the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency provided most of the intelligence information during the day.
Kilburg told the supervisors that a state patrol member commented the drone “paid for itself in one day in terms of officer safety and the safety of the individual.”
The State of Iowa’s two BearCat vehicles (a 4x4 armored response and rescue vehicle) and three hostage negotiators also were in Jackson County if needed.
One state tactical team member told Kilburg that they “never had anyone go to these great lengths to avoid being brought in,” the sheriff told the supervisors.
Kilburg thanked the numerous agencies involved during the day, including the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Jones and Clinton county sheriff’s offices, U. S. marshals, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
He said there were about 50 Iowa state troopers amassed in the area April 27.
At the end of the day, Manning was offered an opportunity to turn himself into the sheriff’s office, rather than having law enforcement personnel go into that barricade situation. Manning did voluntarily turn himself in before 7 p.m.
