Charges of nepotism have become a campaign issue in the race for Jackson County sheriff.
During a KMAQ radio interview last week, Brendan Zeimet, Maquoketa’s assistant chief of police and a Democrat candidate for sheriff, accused his primary opponent, Jackson County Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder, of benefitting from being the brother-in-law of Sheriff Russ Kettmann.
Zeimet also pointed out that Schroeder’s nephew, Corey Kettmann, Russ Kettmann’s son, is a deputy, and said he has heard that Schroeder plans to promote the younger Kettmann if he becomes sheriff.
Schroeder countered that he was working as a deputy before he married the sister of Kettmann’s wife, and that he had not said anything about promoting the younger Kettmann.
Zeimet pointed out that Schroeder was promoted to chief deputy after he became Kettmann’s brother-in-law.
Democrat voters will choose between Schroeder and Zeimet in the June 2 primary. The winner will then face the winner of the Republican primary, either Joe Veach or Brent Kilburg.
During the joint interview conducted by KMAQ’s Sheri Melvold and Tom Messerli (who is a Jackson County police dispatcher), the candidates disagreed as to whether police handled themselves properly during an April 6, 2019, police call involving Amanda Lassance, Jackson County’s assistant attorney.
Officers from Clinton and Jackson counties and the cities of Maquoketa and Bellevue responded to the call, which came from the northern edge of Clinton County along U.S. Highway 61.
According to police reports, despite Lassance having bloodshot eyes, slurring her speech and having beer cans strewn about, no one at the scene administered any kind of a sobriety test, and she was transported to the Jackson County Courthouse where she spent the night.
The next morning, Schroeder drove Lassance back to her car, which was parked on the side of the highway. Lassance eventually pleaded guilty in Clinton County to an open container violation which named her as the driver.
Nepotism exchange
Following is a transcript of Zeimet and Schroeder’s exchange involving the subject of nepotism in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
Zeimet: “My belief in wanting to be sheriff is I think we need some fresh ideas and new leadership and new blood in that office. Umm, there has been issues of nepotism. Your chief deputy is the brother-in-law to the sheriff. I think that needs to change. We need to bring fresh ideas into the sheriff’s office. …”
Schroeder: “I get to address that nepotism, OK, because people need to understand. Growing up Russ and I were neighbors. I used to be his paper boy. When I got out of the military, when I got back from Europe in 1989 or ’88 I got hired by the sheriff’s department in 1989. I met my wife, Carol, OK, in June of ’89. We got married in September of 1991, OK.
“Russ and I got hired, we were friends, in 1989, July of 1989, and two-and-a-half-years later, or two years later, I married his wife’s sister, which made us brother-in-laws. I’m not sure what kind of nepotism that is, but, ahhh, I don’t think it falls under the definition of nepotism. We were not, he wasn’t my supervisor. We were hired as friends and I married his … wife’s sister. But I’m not sure if, since I married his wife’s sister, am I supposed to relinquish my position at the sheriff’s department? No. I’ve been here 31 years, I love my job, I love Jackson County, and I love the people here. Umm, nepotism? I ahh, I don’t think so.”
Zeimet: “My point being this: You are the chief deputy and he is the sheriff, and you were appointed that after, well, after you guys been brother-in-laws. My other concern is, from what I’m hearing from within your own office, that nepotism will continue because your goal for the next investigator is your nephew in the department. That’s why I think we need change.”
Schroeder: “I have never stipulated who’s going to be the next investigator. I did stipulate who the chief deputy was going to be, OK, so.”
Melvold: “Who’s that?”
Schroeder: “Brandon Beck.”
Lassance police call exchange
Melvold asked the candidates to “give us your take on the Amanda Lassance controversy.”
Zeimet: “To be clear, this incident occurred in Clinton County, and, so the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was the agency solely responsible for investigating Amanda, the case involving Amanda Lassance, not the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
“However, if elected sheriff, I will ensure through training and proper supervision that my deputies investigate matters thoroughly, apply the laws fairly and impartially to everybody they serve, regardless of the person’s legal expertise or social status.
Melvold: “So do you have comments about how it was handled?”
Zeimet: “I’m not familiar with how Clinton County handled that case cause I have not seen the report. There’s things that I’ve heard, umm, that happened afterwards that, that I don’t necessarily agree with.
Melvold: “Did that involve any of our local sheriff or police department?”
Zeimet: “Yes, umm, one of the things I heard was Steve gave Amanda a ride back to her car that morning. Umm, I will defend Steve on this: It is not uncommon for us to give people rides back to their vehicles. Umm, but does that look bad? Yes. Do we know could she possibly still been impaired? I don’t know. I wasn’t there. Steve knows that and I would never attack his credibility on that.
“Umm, are there things I felt could have been handled differently? Again, yeah. We need to have our deputies know their own body camera policy. Umm, we need to know our body camera policy as being the chief deputy or sheriff and know that our deputies are following that policy as far as having it on for the entire duration of a call. And if it’s not, then that needs to be addressed, umm, through a personnel issue.”
Schroeder: “Let’s not confuse the facts here. This is a case that started in Rock Island, Illinois, and ended up in the jurisdiction of Clinton County. Umm, it, it’s not appropriate for me to comment or criticize the actions taken by deputies from another county, OK?
“The nature of the call prompted our deputy and officers from Maquoketa, Maquoketa Police Department, and the Bellevue Police Department to reply to the scene just inside the Clinton County line. Umm, our deputies and other law enforcement officers routinely assist other agencies in responding to calls and this is a common practice with all agencies to ensure the fastest possible response to emergencies and emergency situations.
“Now I, we, I talked to our, ahh, deputy who was on the scene, OK, and he was there, and we have a, we have a 5-minute video, just shy of 5 minutes, OK? Umm, his explanation to me was he was down there. He, the Clinton County deputy showed up, he was there for I think, a, the, the video was just like I said, under 5 minutes, and he was going to head back to Jackson County. Then he realized, and he, he shut his camera off, he realized that there’s still a gentleman with two officers 40 yards down the interstate in the median, OK, and there’s a Clinton County deputy here with the car that stopped, ahh, pulled over to the side of the road. And he thought it better to be safe and maybe stick around and do traffic control because there was a lot of semi traffic that night, so he stayed and did, ahh, just for exposure traffic control.
“Should of he had his camera on the entire while? Absolutely. That’s what our policy stipulates. Did he? No, and it was, it was dealt with after the fact.”
After the radio show, the Sentinel-Press asked Schroeder to explain how the situation was “dealt with.” Schroeder did not respond to requests for comment.
Other topics addressed
• Both candidates supported updating the use of technology in the sheriff’s office, including a computer program dispatchers use to track the location of deputies and officers. The purpose of the program is to dispatch help as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Zeimet claimed dispatchers cannot always see Schroeder’s whereabouts on the program when he is on duty. Zeimet also claimed that all deputies on duty are at the sheriff’s office at the same time too often. He advocates making deputies drive through every town on every shift to build relations with the public.
Schroeder acknowledged he spends more time in the office because as chief deputy he has more administrative work to do.
Schroeder said sometimes he and other deputies have “issues” with the computer systems in their cars. He said he logs into the computer tracking program but sometimes has no satellite signal. He said he’s trying to get it fixed.
Zeimet questioned why the county’s information technology expert isn’t rectifying the issue. Schroeder responded that “it all takes time.”
• On the issue of a new jail and its management, Schroeder and Zeimet agreed that a new county jail is needed but expressed different views on its management.
Zeimet said the jailers are undertrained and ill-equipped to do their jobs. He also said having “unarmed, undertrained people” transporting felony and misdemeanor inmates across the state is a “huge safety issue” for the county.
“I don’t understand why we’re still operating under that type of system at this time,” Zeimet said.
Schroeder defended the current system, saying transport officers are “safe in front of a patrol car in a caged vehicle” when they transport inmates, and that inmates are handcuffed and shackled at the ankles in the back of the squad car. He said transport officers can request to have another officer or a deputy travel with them.
Schroeder added that the staff receive the required state training.
