The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office added a new part-time deputy to its roster.
Wesley Unke took the oath of office during the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting Nov. 23.
Unke currently works as a full-time correctional officer for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He retired this spring from the Clinton County Police Department, where he was an officer for almost 30 years, including many years as the school resource officer.
His specialized training includes evidence collection, traffic crash investigations and crisis negotiations.
Unke graduated from Columbia Heights High School then Saint Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies.
He has four children: Brian and Claire, 16, Kylee, 22, and Austin, 24. He shares children Kylee and Austin with Jackson County Deputy Melissa Schmidt. Kylee pinned on her father’s new sheriff’s badge Nov. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.