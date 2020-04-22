She feared spreading the virus, but did not ‘qualify’ for testing
‘We don’t have the resources, the tests, to test everyone’ says University of Iowa doctor
Shortness of breath, dry cough, stuffy nose, cold sweats.
Kayla Naderman, 21, had all those symptoms and feared she might have contracted COVID-19 and be a carrier of the coronavirus.
Concerned about the possibility of passing the virus to others, the Maquoketa High School graduate sought COVID testing multiple times but was told she didn’t qualify despite feeling sick.
Naderman’s experience, which contrasted with President Donald Trump’s statement that “anyone who wants a test can get a test,” left her unsure as to what she should do.
With no diagnosis, she had to decide if she should go back to work. She had already used some of her sick days but still didn’t feel well and feared she could still be contagious. At the same time, she knew she needed to make a living.
Those competing concerns put Naderman into a quandary that many
others around the nation are facing.
Because there are not enough tests kits available to test everyone, despite the president’s claim, medical professionals are reserving them for those with the most suspicious symptoms, leaving others undiagnosed and often unsure of what they should do.
Naderman, who now lives in Illinois but works in Clinton, first felt symptoms March 24 when her breathing became labored and she felt weak.
On March 26, she visited an urgent care clinic in Clinton and tested negative for strep throat and flu.
“Since I had symptoms of the coronavirus, they gave me a seven-day-off work release. No other testing was done that day,” Naderman said, noting that the doctor told her to take an over-the-counter medication and to rest.
She had intended to return to work April 1, but her symptoms persisted.
Naderman then called the same Clinton urgent care facility for advice.
“They informed me since … I didn’t have a fever when I went in that there was nothing else they could do and I should return to work.”
Naderman considered dropping the issue and returning to work despite still not feeling well. But because she had been following the COVID crisis, she knew the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the Iowa Department of Public Health had all urged people to stay home for at least seven days after becoming ill, and she was still feeling symptoms.
Seeking a second opinion, she called MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton. Officials there put her in contact with its dedicated COVID-19 testing center in Clinton.
“After asking questions like my birthdate, name, symptoms, if I had a fever (I didn’t), shortness of breath (yes) cough (yes) stuffy nose (yes), then they informed me they only have a certain amount of tests available and, unfortunately, I didn’t qualify for one.”
Naderman then decided on her own not to immediately return to work, and eventually, she was diagnosed with walking pneumonia. A welder at Collis LLC in Clinton, Naderman said her employer has been “very understanding” and worked with her as she navigated the illness. She was scheduled to return to work April 6.
The decisions Naderman had to make show the difficulty people face in sorting through the complicated and sometimes contradictory information about the coronavirus and what they should do to help prevent its spread, said Dr. Katherine Imborek, associate professor of family medicine and director for off-site primary care for UI Health Care in Iowa City.
“Navigating all the information out there can be confusing to people,” Imborek said. “It’s confusing for some people who have really mild symptoms to know when they should call their health provider to get tested, if they meet testing criteria, and when they should return to work.”
The university analyzes many COVID tests in-house, “but we don’t have the resources, the tests, to test everyone who comes in,” Imborek said. The university follows a modified version of state testing criteria to meet its needs and resource levels, she said.
In Jackson County, the public is having more difficulties with requirements to return to work, according to Jennifer Stender, quality specialist at Jackson County Regional Health Center.
“We’re encouraging all businesses to be a little more lax with the need for a doctor’s note,” Stender said. “(The employee) needs to communicate with their employer about symptoms. The best advice is to stay home seven days, be fever-free for three days, and symptoms need to have improved.”
National and state officials have said that not everyone needs to be tested for the virus, but Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, has also acknowledged that as many as 25% of people infected with the coronavirus may not show symptoms.
That fact, experts agree, further complicates efforts to stop the virus from spreading.
