Andrew Community School District students in 7th and 8th grades will attend either Bellevue or Maquoketa middle schools beginning this fall.
They’ll join their high school counterparts as Andrew’s enrollment continues to decline. During this school year, a total of 22 students attend grades 6 through 8 in Andrew.
Andrew’s board last month voted to sign an expanded sharing agreement with the two districts, where it has sent its older students since Andrew closed its high school at the end of the 2010-11 school year.
Andrew district parents are not bound to send their students to either Maquoketa or Bellevue. Under Iowa code, parents may enroll their children in other districts if they are approved for open enrollment. Then, parents are responsible for transporting their kids to and from the district, among other tasks.
Some 21 Andrew students in grades 6 through 8 were open-enrolled into other districts this year, district superintendent Chris Fee said last fall.
Under the sharing agreements with Bellevue and Maquoketa , students are allowed to attend classes and participate in extracurricular activities there.
The administrators will work together on educational programming and to coordinate curriculum. The boards will meet jointly to discuss pertinent topics each year.
Andrew will pay tuition to Bellevue. The amount per student will differ based on students’ educational needs. Bellevue may also receive a portion of Andrew’s sales tax dollars to pay for facility improvements at the middle and high school levels.
The contract is valid for three years and will renew each year unless notice is given to end it.
